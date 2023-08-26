Death of Man Killed on Scooter After NYC Cop Threw a Cooler at Him Ruled a Homicide - The Messenger
News.
Death of Man Killed on Scooter After NYC Cop Threw a Cooler at Him Ruled a Homicide

A spokesperson for the city medical examiner confirmed that the man died from 'blunt force injuries of the head'

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
A spokesperson for the New York City medical examiner confirmed that Eric Duprey died from “blunt force injuries of the head.”  The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. File: Getty Images

The death of a drug suspect, who crashed into a parked car after an undercover cop threw a cooler at him, has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. 

On Wednesday, Eric Duprey, 30, was trying to flee a drug bust on a scooter on Aqueduct Avenue near West 190th Street in Kingsbridge Heights when undercover NYPD sergeant Erik Duran struck him in the head with a cooler, the New York Post reported

Duprey lost control of his scooter and crashed into a parked car after being hit, and he was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS workers arrived. The sergeant has since been suspended without pay and his actions are currently being investigated. 

A spokesperson for the city medical examiner confirmed that Duprey died from “blunt force injuries of the head.”  The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. 

Meanwhile, Duprey’s mother, Gretchen Soto, said that her son was innocent and that he wasn’t fleeing from the scene. She also said the claims by the police were “all lies” and vowed to seek justice for her son, who worked as an Uber Eats driver and was a father to three children.

“He wasn’t fleeing. He wasn’t fleeing. He was just on the motorcycle talking to me on the video chat. And he passed by that place when all of a sudden the call cut out,” she told The Associated Press.

However, police sources said that Duprey was previously arrested in a narcotics case in March. He also had an open felony assault in the Bronx in June 2022 for allegedly throwing a bottle of soda through a person’s driver-side window.

Meanwhile, the NYPD warned its officers in a memo that Duprey’s death could prompt a strong reaction from the public and possibly “unrest.”

