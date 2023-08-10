Death of Infant Found in Hot Car Outside Mental Health Clinic in Texas Under Investigation

Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating the death of a newborn baby boy who was left in a hot car on Tuesday.

During a press briefing, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir said that it was still too early to say if anyone would face criminal charges related to the 3-month-old boy's death. The victim had been left in a car outside a mental health clinic. Bashir said authorities were still trying to determine how long the child was in the car.

The infant was allegedly left in the car by his mother, who was visiting the clinic; police said she had entered the clinic with her 4-year-old child

The incident was first reported to police at around 3:25 p.m. Fire and police personnel responded to the scene after the baby was found unconscious.

Bashir said the infant was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office has yet to determine an official cause of death.