Death of Infant Found in Hot Car Outside Mental Health Clinic in Texas Under Investigation

Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating the death of a newborn baby boy who was left in a hot car on Tuesday.
During a press briefing, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir said that it was still too early to say if anyone would face criminal charges related to the 3-month-old boy's death. The victim had been left in a car outside a mental health clinic. Bashir said authorities were still trying to determine how long the child was in the car.
The infant was allegedly left in the car by his mother, who was visiting the clinic; police said she had entered the clinic with her 4-year-old child
The incident was first reported to police at around 3:25 p.m. Fire and police personnel responded to the scene after the baby was found unconscious.
- Nearly Half of All Child Hot Car Deaths Now Happen in Florida, New Report Finds
- One-Hour-Old Baby Found Abandoned Near Planned Parenthood Clinic
- Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Girl Dies in Hot Car That Reached 133 Degrees
- Deaths of Lil Tay and Her Brother Are ‘Under Investigation,’ Family Says
- Doctor Under Investigation for Accessing Ex’s New Partner’s Health Records
- Is Texas Getting Too Hot to Handle?
Bashir said the infant was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner's office has yet to determine an official cause of death.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews