Deadly Maui Fire Likely Largest Natural Disaster in Hawaii History According to Governor
It is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California
The wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed hundreds of structures is one of the state worst disasters ever, said Hawaii’s governor..
Gov. Josh Green toured what is left of the town of Lahaina on Thursday.
“What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawai‘i state history,” said Green. “It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this.”
At least 55 people are dead, but that number is expected to rise as the inside of more structures are searched, officials predicted.
- Hawaii Emergency Sirens Did Not Warn Residents of Deadly Maui Wildfires Before Flames Engulfed Town
- Biden Responds to Deadly, Devastating Maui Fire: ‘Jill and I Send Our Deepest Condolences’
- Hawaii Wildfires: Desperate Families Seek Help as up to 1,000 Remain Missing in Maui
- Hawaii Shelters Overrun as Unprecedented, Fast Moving Wildfires Rage in Maui
- Maui Fire Death Toll Expected to Rise: ‘We Don’t Know How Many People Are Missing’
- Six Deaths Reported in Hawaii Fires as Search and Rescue Missions Continue
It is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise.
Cadaver-sniffing dogs were brought in Friday to Lahaina to assist in the search for more remains, said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.
The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people on Maui. A tsunami killed more than 150 people on the Big Island in 1946.
But the number of buildings destroyed and the cost of rebuilding after this week's devastation will likely dwarf any previous disaster. The most expensive disaster in history was Hurricane Iniki, which hit in 1992. It left six dead and caused $1.8 billion in damage.
Officials said it was too early to come up with any estimates for the Lahaina fire but noted it would be a multi-year process to rebuild.
The islands also suffered numerous tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and flooding from storms over the years.
“It will be a tremendous effort, but we will come together as a community and begin working toward rebuilding from this tragedy,” the governor said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews