Dead Whale Washes Ashore Long Island Beach, Ninth Found Along New York Tristate Area Since January

A dead humpback whale washed up on Robert Moses State Park on Long Island Friday, making it the 16th whale to beach along the Atlantic coast since January.
Beach officials in New York said the 18- to 20-foot long whale was discovered around 6:45 a.m. by park staff, reported Newsday. It is unclear how the animal died but officials said they are conducting a medical examination to determine a cause of death, the outlet reported.
The whale follows an alarming Humpback Whale Unusual Mortality Event declared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a scientific and regulatory agency within the United States Department of Commerce, in 2017.
The Unusual Mortality Event is a “stranding event that is unexpected, involves a significant die-off of any marine mammal population, and demands immediate response,” the national agency said.
"Since January 2016, elevated humpback whale mortalities have occurred along the Atlantic coast from Maine through Florida," the agency said on its website.
According to data agency data, 16 humpback whales have stranded along the U.S. Atlantic coast this year. Nine washed up along New York and New Jersey.
In January, a 35-foot humpback whale beached at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island and later died.
The agency said examinations on approximately half of the whales beached since 2016 showed about 40 percent as having "evidence of human interaction, either ship strike or entanglement."
