Dead Shark Found on Idaho Riverbank Likely ‘Prank’: Officials

Idaho officials were surprised this week to find out calls about a shark in the freshwaters of the Salmon River were somewhat true. Authorities found the corpse of a shark but say it was likely left on the riverbank as a prank.
The shark found Tuesday on a beach near Riggins was a salmon shark, according to officials from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the department at Lewiston, said that it was impossible for the shark to have gotten there on its own.
“They can’t live in freshwater,” he told the Lewiston Tribune. “That would be like finding a sailfish up here and wondering, ‘Could they really be up here?’”
Officials told KTVB sharks are not moving into Idaho and they believe this was a prank.
“We know these things can’t fly. They can’t survive in freshwater so that kind of narrows it down — someone left it there,” Roger Phillips, a spokesperson for IDFG, told KTVB. “Maybe that’s what they had in mind, just a good prank.”
Salmon sharks are typically found in the northern Pacific Ocean, but occasionally travel as far south as southern California and Mexico, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website. They can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh more than 600 pounds, but are more commonly 6 to 8 feet long.
The dead shark is being stored in a freezer at the Rapid River Hatchery.
