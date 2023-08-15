Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod Beaches

As shark season intensifies, Massachusetts beaches are witnessing an increase in dead seals, bearing visible shark bite marks.
The Sharktivity app, overseen by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, has logged two instances of dead seals near Cape Cod in the past few days.
“Dead seal washed up near Pamet Harbor jetty with shark bites,” reported a post on Monday, as quoted by the Boston Herald.
The number of great white sharks sighted around Cape Cod has grown significantly in recent years. The Massachusetts peninsula is emerging as a hotspot for shark activity, comparable to the waters off California and Australia, according to Scientific American.
August of 2022 experienced peak shark activity near Cape Cod, and the same trend might be observed this year, the Boston Herald suggests.
This surge in shark sightings is presumably linked to the burgeoning gray seal population over the last several decades. Historically, food options for sharks near the Massachusetts coast were sparse.
Experts opine that the resurgence of seals offers nature an opportunity to recalibrate after years of imbalance. In the waning summer months, sharks gravitate closer to the shore to hunt the now abundant seals.
“What we’re seeing at Cape Cod is a re-establishment of the trophic [food] web and what it may have been like before overfishing and the slaughter of many of the animals at the top of the food chain,” shark expert Chris Lowe told Scientific American.
