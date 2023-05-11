Dead Baby Found in Dumpster Behind Florida Athletic Club

The body of a newborn boy was found dumped in a trash bin in Florida on Thursday morning, and authorities said a search is underway for the person who left him there.

A man rummaging through a dumpster behind the Just Move Athletic Club in South Lakeland made the grisly discovery, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor told reporters at a news conference.

“Officers responded along with Fire Rescue, but the baby obviously did not make it — it was deceased at the scene,” he said, according to the nonprofit LkldNow news website.

The baby's placenta and umbilical cord were still attached, and Taylor estimated he'd been in the dumpster for less than 10 hours.

The infant was found inside a black bag but it's unclear if he'd suffocated or was stillborn, the chief added.

"Detectives from the Police Department are out there canvassing the area trying to find any information they can that will lead them to who put the child in the dumpster," he said.

Taylor said the newborn appeared to have been viable, adding, "I would actually refer to it as a baby," ABC Action News reported.

Taylor added that there were two sites near the scene — a hospital and an ambulance station — where parents can anonymously abandon babies up to a week old under Florida's "Safe Haven Law."

The 2021 law also grants immunity from prosecution unless there's evidence of abuse or neglect.

Thursday's incident followed the Jan. 28 discovery of a newborn girl in a wooded area behind a trailer park in Mulberry, about 10 miles south of Lakeland, after a neighbor heard the baby crying around 1:45 a.m.

The temperature at the time was in the low 50s. The infant, who was apparently born at the spot about an hour earlier, survived the ordeal.

Her mother has yet to be found.