DC to Enforce Youth Curfew, Send Minors to ‘Rehabilitation Centers’ if Caught After Hours - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

DC to Enforce Youth Curfew, Send Minors to ‘Rehabilitation Centers’ if Caught After Hours

Starting in September, officers will begin patrolling seven areas found to have high rates of youth crime

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department is ramping up efforts to wrangle minors caught in high-crime areas after dark, the city's acting police chief announced in a press conference.

The curfew extends from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends and includes children 16 and younger. There are certain exceptions, including for teens who are headed to or from work.

Starting in September, officers with MPD's Youth and Family Engagement Bureau will begin patrolling seven areas found to have high rates of youth crime, including the city's Chinatown and Navy Yard.

D.C. Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith announces that police will now enforce a youth curfew in certain high-crime areas of the city.
D.C. Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith announces that police will now enforce a youth curfew in certain high-crime areas of the city.WUSA9

Kids spotted outside after hours will be taken to a "youth rehabilitation center," where family members can pick them up.

As of August 10, about 80 minors have been shot in the city so far this year, up about a third from the year prior. Twelve have been killed.

"Our goal isn't to arrest young people," Chief of Police Pamela Smith told reporters. "But we want to ensure the safety of our youth here in the District of Columbia."

Police also announced referral bonuses for members of the force who recruit new officers. Despite rising crime, the department has continued to hemorrhage officers, with staffing reaching a half-century low in April.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.