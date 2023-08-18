DC to Enforce Youth Curfew, Send Minors to ‘Rehabilitation Centers’ if Caught After Hours

Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department is ramping up efforts to wrangle minors caught in high-crime areas after dark, the city's acting police chief announced in a press conference.



The curfew extends from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends and includes children 16 and younger. There are certain exceptions, including for teens who are headed to or from work.



Starting in September, officers with MPD's Youth and Family Engagement Bureau will begin patrolling seven areas found to have high rates of youth crime, including the city's Chinatown and Navy Yard.

D.C. Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith announces that police will now enforce a youth curfew in certain high-crime areas of the city. WUSA9

Kids spotted outside after hours will be taken to a "youth rehabilitation center," where family members can pick them up.



As of August 10, about 80 minors have been shot in the city so far this year, up about a third from the year prior. Twelve have been killed.



"Our goal isn't to arrest young people," Chief of Police Pamela Smith told reporters. "But we want to ensure the safety of our youth here in the District of Columbia."



Police also announced referral bonuses for members of the force who recruit new officers. Despite rising crime, the department has continued to hemorrhage officers, with staffing reaching a half-century low in April.