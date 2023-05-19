The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DC Police Lieutenant Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Information to Proud Boys Leader

    Lt. Shane Lamond allegedly warned the Proud Boys' leader about a warrant for his arrest.

    Nick Gallagher
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    A Washington, D.C. police lieutenant has been arrested for allegedly lying about his communications with the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, the Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed today.

    Lt. Shane Lamond, 47, stands accused of alerting Tarrio about an outstanding arrest warrant related to the theft and burning of a Black Lives Matter banner from a church in December 2020.

    According to NBC, Lamond had exchanged a minimum of 500 messages with Tarrio between 2019 and 2021 via platforms such as Google Voice, iMessages, and Telegram.

    Lamond, a former employee of the Metropolitan Police Department's Homeland Security Bureau, is also facing charges for hindering the investigation into the destruction of the Black Lives Matter banner. He allegedly provided confidential case details to Tarrio, then the leader of the far-right Proud Boys. Tarrio subsequently distributed the information among his group members. Lamond's warning to Tarrio about his upcoming arrest took place just before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

    Read More

    Tarrio, later found guilty for the banner destruction incident in Washington, D.C., received his sentence earlier this month alongside three other Proud Boys members convicted by a federal jury of seditious conspiracy for their participation in the insurrection. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

    Meanwhile, Lamond's charge of obstruction of justice carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and he also faces three counts of lying to investigators, each with a potential prison term of up to 5 years.

