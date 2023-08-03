Daycare Worker Arrested After Videos Showed Adults Throwing Cheese at Babies and Laughing

Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a 23-year-old former daycare worker for allegedly mistreating young children placed in her care and videotaping the abuse.

Alyssa Eve Dupre was employed at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare in Eunice, where the videos were allegedly recorded.

The footage, which was circulated widely on social media, shows adults laughing as they mistreat several young children at the daycare.

Dupre was arrested on Sunday on six felony counts of cruelty to juveniles. She has not entered pleas to the charges yet and posted $18,000 bond for her release. The Messenger was unable to reach her for comment Thursday morning.

Alyssa Eve Dupre who was arrested for allegedly abusing children at a daycare in Louisiana. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

In one of the more disturbing clips, an adult at the daycare can be seen tossing unwrapped slices of American cheese at the face of a baby strapped to a car seat. The cheese clings to the child's face, and they react by crying as the adults continue laughing.

Another video shows an older boy taped to a chair with clear packing tape.

Police are not sure when the videos were filmed, but said their investigation continues — and more arrests are likely. Detectives are working to identify the people and children in the videos.

Ted Beasley, Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Louisiana Department of Education, spoke to KATC about the troubling videos.

"We were made aware of the video on Friday and will conduct an investigation as soon as the center reopens," Beasley said. "They are temporarily closed until August 4 due to staffing shortages."