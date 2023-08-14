Daycare Shut Down After Toddler Found Alone, Crying in the Dark
A shocking discovery was made by a Wisconsin mother when she allegedly found her 1-year-old son alone and crying in the dark at his daycare.
Kendra Jordan dropped off her child, Kay’vontae, at Amazing Mays Childcare in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon. When she returned to pick him up around 11:30 p.m. that night, she says the doors were locked, the lights were off, and she heard her son's cries coming from inside.
Jordan described her emotions to local station CBS 58: "It’s shocking, it’s traumatizing, it’s stressful, and it’s emotional." According to Jordan, no staff were present inside the daycare.
She called the police, who attempted to contact the daycare owner. “We didn’t reach her til about 35, 45 minutes after the whole situation had even started," Jordan shared.
The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet provided additional details to The Messenger.
The incident was deeply troubling for Jordan, who has been using the daycare for approximately a year. “So many thoughts were running through my mind because so many kids every day coming up missing, so many kids every day coming up deceased," Jordan said. “I just hugged him and I cried.”
The daycare has since closed its doors indefinitely pending a police investigation.
Takelia Yegger, the owner of Amazing Mays Childcare, addressed the incident on Facebook, saying, “This was an isolated incident and the child was not harmed.” She added, “As the owner and operator of Amazing Mays Childcare, I take accountability for this terrible incident. At Amazing Mays, we take pride in providing the best care and attention to our children and ensuring a safe and fun environment.”
Yegger also mentioned, “We are all devastated at this situation and praying that our families find a nice secure daycare for the children in the meantime. I would like to extend my sincere apologies to the family.”
In response to the harrowing experience, Jordan said that she is planning to consult an attorney regarding the incident.
