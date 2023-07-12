Daycare Operator Sobs in Court as Father Describes Finding 3-Month-Old Dead in Her Home - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Daycare Operator Sobs in Court as Father Describes Finding 3-Month-Old Dead in Her Home

Anne Jordan is accused of running an illegal daycare out of her home and leaving six children alone

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Anne C. Jordan, 51Nashville Police Department

A Tennessee in-home daycare owner accused of running an illegal daycare out of her home and leaving six children alone sobbed in court as a witness described finding a 3-month-old baby dead inside.

Video captured by WKRN-TV and shared to Twitter shows Anne Jordan rocking back and forth, sobbing, while the father described the moment he discovered the unresponsive infant.

Jordan, 51, is accused of six counts of child neglect after six children were found unattended in her home, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Read More

According to a news release, Jordan was not present when the children, all under the age of 16 months, were allegedly found by the victim’s mother and another parent, who entered the unlocked apartment to pick up their kids.

Citing Tennessee Department of Human Services documents, WSMV-TV reports the two parents found the baby cold to the touch in Jordan’s bed.

Jordan later allegedly told police she found the baby unconscious in a bassinet and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him. She then allegedly fled and attempted suicide.

The outlet reports it was the deceased infant’s first day at the daycare.

An autopsy did not determine a cause of death for the child, there were no signs of trauma and toxicology screens were negative for the presence of drugs.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.