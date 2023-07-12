Daycare Operator Sobs in Court as Father Describes Finding 3-Month-Old Dead in Her Home

A Tennessee in-home daycare owner accused of running an illegal daycare out of her home and leaving six children alone sobbed in court as a witness described finding a 3-month-old baby dead inside.

Video captured by WKRN-TV and shared to Twitter shows Anne Jordan rocking back and forth, sobbing, while the father described the moment he discovered the unresponsive infant.

Jordan, 51, is accused of six counts of child neglect after six children were found unattended in her home, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

According to a news release, Jordan was not present when the children, all under the age of 16 months, were allegedly found by the victim’s mother and another parent, who entered the unlocked apartment to pick up their kids.

Citing Tennessee Department of Human Services documents, WSMV-TV reports the two parents found the baby cold to the touch in Jordan’s bed.

Jordan later allegedly told police she found the baby unconscious in a bassinet and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him. She then allegedly fled and attempted suicide.

The outlet reports it was the deceased infant’s first day at the daycare.

An autopsy did not determine a cause of death for the child, there were no signs of trauma and toxicology screens were negative for the presence of drugs.