Day-Old Boy Abandoned at Texas Church Was Outside for Nearly a Day as Temps Hit Triple Digits

A day-old baby boy with his umbilical cord still attached was found abandoned outside a Texas church after spending nearly 20 hours in heat that reached triple digits, according to authorities and reports.

The newborn was found in a basket outside San Antonio’s Grissom Road Church on July 17, accompanied by a note that had his date of birth and name, Anikan, local outlet KABB reported, citing sources.

A man and a woman were caught on surveillance video leaving the basket under an awning at the back door of the church around 1 a.m., according to San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

Shortly before 9 p.m. — nearly 20 hours later — a bicyclist spotted the basket, moved closer for a look and saw the baby’s leg sticking out from under a jacket that had been draped over it, according to FOX Weather.

Temperatures in the city peaked at 110 degrees during the period that Anikan sat unattended in the basket, according to San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance images of a man and woman who allegedly abandoned a newborn in a church parking lot in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio Crime Stoppers

But despite the heat, the newborn was not in medical distress when he was found, FOX Weather reported, citing police.

Under Texas’ Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, parents who feel they’re unable to care for their newborns can turn them over without fear of arrest or prosecution, provided they follow certain procedures.

Babies must be no older than 60 days and unharmed at the time they’re turned over at designated Safe Haven spaces, which include hospitals, firehouses and EMS stations.

Parents must give their babies directly to an employee at one of those locations.

In June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an expansion of the law that will permit the use of Newborn Safety Devices or “Baby Boxes” starting Sept. 1.

Generally speaking, “Baby Boxes” are temperature-regulated containers kept at locations like hospitals and firehouses for the safe, anonymous handoff of newborns. They’re typically equipped with silent alarms that trigger upon use, alerting workers to check the boxes. The hope is that, by avoiding interaction with other people, parents who would otherwise be uncomfortable turning over their children will be more willing to do so in a safe manner.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.