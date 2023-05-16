The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dave Portnoy Calls Out Fellow Airline Passenger For Using Speaker Phone In Public

    "I should be hailed as a hero"

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Barstool founder David Portnoy took to Twitter to complain about a traveler using speakerphone in an airport terminal.

    Portnoy tweeted a video of himself sitting in the terminal with the back of a man who was talking on speaker phone’s head behind him in the seating area. 

    “I gotta be honest, I don’t get people like this,” Portnoy said in the video, panning the camera to the man on speakerphone. “Who puts their buddy on speaker like this? It’s crazy.”

    Read More

    “Does he even hear me talking about him?” Portnoy said in the video, as the fellow traveler on the phone had no visible reaction. 

    “Take it off speaker, put it in your phone. It’s basic human decency,” Portnoy said. Portnoy then quoted “Seinfeld” character George Costanza: “We are living in a society.”

    Other users on Twitter almost immediately criticized Portnoy for making and sharing the video.

    One user said “and you’re talking loud to yourself recording the back of someone’s head now you both look like goofballs,” to which Portnoy tweeted back “You just want me to sit idly by while a crime is committed?”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.