Dave Portnoy Calls Out Fellow Airline Passenger For Using Speaker Phone In Public
"I should be hailed as a hero"
Barstool founder David Portnoy took to Twitter to complain about a traveler using speakerphone in an airport terminal.
Portnoy tweeted a video of himself sitting in the terminal with the back of a man who was talking on speaker phone’s head behind him in the seating area.
“I gotta be honest, I don’t get people like this,” Portnoy said in the video, panning the camera to the man on speakerphone. “Who puts their buddy on speaker like this? It’s crazy.”
- Airline Reportedly Weighed Woman Like Luggage Before Letting Her on Plane
- Singapore Airlines Employees Receive Eight Months’ Salary Bonus After Record Profit
- New K9 Jets Airline Allows Passengers to Travel with Their Pets
- Biden Proposes Airlines Compensate Passengers for Canceled Flights
- American Airlines Won’t Reimburse Lost $26K Prosthetic Leg, Flier Says
“Does he even hear me talking about him?” Portnoy said in the video, as the fellow traveler on the phone had no visible reaction.
“Take it off speaker, put it in your phone. It’s basic human decency,” Portnoy said. Portnoy then quoted “Seinfeld” character George Costanza: “We are living in a society.”
Other users on Twitter almost immediately criticized Portnoy for making and sharing the video.
One user said “and you’re talking loud to yourself recording the back of someone’s head now you both look like goofballs,” to which Portnoy tweeted back “You just want me to sit idly by while a crime is committed?”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews