Barstool founder David Portnoy took to Twitter to complain about a traveler using speakerphone in an airport terminal.

Portnoy tweeted a video of himself sitting in the terminal with the back of a man who was talking on speaker phone’s head behind him in the seating area.

“I gotta be honest, I don’t get people like this,” Portnoy said in the video, panning the camera to the man on speakerphone. “Who puts their buddy on speaker like this? It’s crazy.”

“Does he even hear me talking about him?” Portnoy said in the video, as the fellow traveler on the phone had no visible reaction.

“Take it off speaker, put it in your phone. It’s basic human decency,” Portnoy said. Portnoy then quoted “Seinfeld” character George Costanza: “We are living in a society.”

Other users on Twitter almost immediately criticized Portnoy for making and sharing the video.

One user said “and you’re talking loud to yourself recording the back of someone’s head now you both look like goofballs,” to which Portnoy tweeted back “You just want me to sit idly by while a crime is committed?”