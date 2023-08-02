Daughter of ‘Happy Face’ Murderer Starts Fundraiser for Accused Long Island Serial Killer’s Wife

The daughter of confessed serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson has launched an online fundraiser for Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann.

Melissa Moore established a GoFundMe campaign for Ellerup after first gaining her approval, she explained through the fundraiser's page. Moore said she hopes the money will help Ellerup and her two adult children "start a new life."

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was taken into custody on July 13 at his Manhattan offices as a suspect in a string of killings in which body parts were found on Long Island's Gilgo Beach.

Back in 1995, Jesperson was arrested after going on a five-year killing spree across six states. National media nicknamed him "the Happy Face Killer" for the smiley-faced doodles Jesperson would leave on letters he mailed to the media and police.

Jesperson is serving four life sentences in Oregon. He confessed to raping and killing eight women in California, Washington, Oregon, Florida, Nebraska, and Wyoming between 1990 and 1995.

On the GoFundMe page, Moore wrote that she empathized with Ellerup's ordeal, having survived her own trauma after her father's heinous crimes finally came to light.

As of this writing, 407 people had contributed more than $14,000 to the cause.

"While people may assume Asa has the funds to start a new life, the assumption is just that," Moore wrote. "We don't know the financial and verbal abuse she may have suffered."

Money raised will be funneled directly to the law firm handling Ellerup's divorce.

"The funds are to assist Asa and their family to divorce her alleged serial killer husband and any extra for starting her new life, therapy, basic needs for the children, and to restore the home to whole (as evidence collection damaged or destroyed many critical household items)," Moore wrote.

Heuermann stands accused of killing at least three women — Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. In addition, he is considered the primary suspect in a fourth woman's murder — Maureen Brainard-Barnes — but prosecutors have yet to charge him in the case.

Law enforcement officials believe that Heuermann may have killed at least one victim at the family’s home while his wife and two children were out of town. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty, and Ellerup maintains she knew nothing of her husband's alleged crimes.