Daughter of BTK Serial Killer says Difference in Dad’s Appearance Is Shocking
Dennis Rader sent taunting letters to police and media outlets, and left packages out in the open, with bound dolls inside
A deteriorating Dennis Rader — the Kansas serial murderer who dubbed himself "BTK," for bind, torture, and kill — for his M.O. with his victims — is seemingly in serious decline at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas.
Rader, 78, received a rare visit this summer from his estranged daughter, Kerri Rawson, who has written two books about what it was like having BTK as a dad.
Rader pleaded guilty in 2005 to the murders of 10 people. A church-going public servant, he often stalked his victims prior to their killings. Rader sent taunting letters to police and media outlets describing his crimes in excruciating detail, and left packages out in the open in Wichita, with bound dolls inside.
"He's lost like seven inches, and he's in a wheelchair," Rawson told NewsNation during an appearance on Wednesday, hours after authorities identified her dad as the prime suspect in two unsolved killings in Oklahoma.
Rader has been behind bars for almost two decades, following his arrest in 2004. "He's pretty much rotting, like, to his core," Rawson explained.
Rader's daughter disavowed him years ago, but agreed to see him recently at the behest of investigators. She said she sat with him for three hours, and told him she was working with investigators to determine if he had any more victims.
"It was the first time he ever dropped his mask and became BTK in front of me," Rawson said. "He didn't even necessarily recognize me. So, we had to have a family reunion."
She said her dad refused to cooperate with police, even as an immunity deal was waved in front of him. "My dad basically said maybe he would like to go out like a Roman candle," Rawson said.
Detectives searching the grounds of the home where Rawson grew up uncovered "binding type items," Rawson wrote on Twitter.
According to Rawson, her father simply wants to live out the rest of his days in prison in peace — not be dragged through more court proceedings.
Among Rader's 10 victims was a family-of-four and three members of a different family.
His final victim, Dolores E. Davis, was killed in 1991.
Authorities were able to connect DNA evidence collected at the scenes of the killings to Rader after obtaining a warrant to test a Pap smear Rawson had taken at the Kansas State University medical clinic.
