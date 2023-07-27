Dating Site Fraudster Who Swindled Holocaust Survivor, 88, for $2.8 Million Gets 4 Years in Prison

The fraudster who scammed an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor out of more than $2.8 million after meeting him on a dating website was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Peaches Stergo, 36, of Florida, pleaded guilty in April to one count of wire fraud for bilking the unidentified victim out of his life savings. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York had requested a judge sentence her to eight years in prison.

The victim said in a letter that both of his parents perished in the Holocaust when he was six years old. He wasn't able to attend school until he was 10, the letter states. "I am now 88 years old, and the last thing I expected was to finish my days in the manner that I started them—penniless and betrayed," he wrote.

Stergo met her victim in 2017 — identifying herself as a Florida nanny named “Alice” — and swindled him out of his cash by telling a series of lies, prosecutors charged.

She first told him that she was awarded money in a personal injury lawsuit, but needed money to cover her legal fees, prosecutors said. The victim cut her a check for $25,000, which Stergo spent on personal expenses.

After successfully bilking him another time, Stergo increased the scheme, eventually siphoning off $50,000 a month from him, prosecutors said.

The fraudster spent lavishly with her ill-gotten money, buying a condo, a boat, and numerous cars, including a Corvette and a Suburban, prosecutors said.

Peaches Stergo U.S. Attorney's Office

She also splashed on expensive trips, staying at hotels like the Ritz Carlton, and spent tens of thousands of dollars on jewelry, including a Rolex watch and designer clothes.

Prior to her sentencing in Manhattan federal court Thursday, the victim wrote to Judge Edgardo Ramos, describing Stergo's actions as a "heartless betrayal."

"I am writing to the court as a victim of the devastating actions of Peaches Stergo, who, through a methodical and malicious scheme, stole $2.8 million from me, leaving me with nothing left to my name," he wrote.

"As a Holocaust survivor, I have endured unspeakable pain and loss in my life, but never did I imagine that I would be subjected to such a heartless betrayal in my old age," the victim added.

In a statement, US Attorney Damian Williams said his office is committed to prosecuting fraudsters who target victims through so-called "romance schemes."

“Peaches Stergo callously defrauded" the elderly Holocaust survivor "who was simply looking for companionship," Williams said in a statement.

"She used the millions of dollars in fraud proceeds to live a life of luxury at the victim’s expense."

In addition to her 51-month prison sentence, Stergo will have to pay $2,830,775 in restitution and forfeit the luxury items she bought with her victim's money.