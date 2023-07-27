Dating Site Fraudster Who Swindled Holocaust Survivor, 88, for $2.8 Million Gets 4 Years in Prison
Peaches Stergo, 36, spent her ill-gotten gains on designer clothes, jewelry, a Corvette and stays at the Ritz Carlton
The fraudster who scammed an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor out of more than $2.8 million after meeting him on a dating website was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Peaches Stergo, 36, of Florida, pleaded guilty in April to one count of wire fraud for bilking the unidentified victim out of his life savings. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York had requested a judge sentence her to eight years in prison.
The victim said in a letter that both of his parents perished in the Holocaust when he was six years old. He wasn't able to attend school until he was 10, the letter states. "I am now 88 years old, and the last thing I expected was to finish my days in the manner that I started them—penniless and betrayed," he wrote.
Stergo met her victim in 2017 — identifying herself as a Florida nanny named “Alice” — and swindled him out of his cash by telling a series of lies, prosecutors charged.
- Holocaust Survivor Calls for Fox News Apology Over Gutfeld Viral Remarks on Jews Escaping Nazi Death By Being ‘Useful’
- Auschwitz Memorial Criticizes Fox News Anchor’s Description of ‘Useful’ Jews During Holocaust
- ‘Romance Fraudster’ Who Used Women Like ‘Human Piggy Banks’ Receives Five-Year Jail Sentence
- Virtual Holocaust Museum Is Coming to ‘Fortnite’
- ‘Survivor’ Season 45: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know
She first told him that she was awarded money in a personal injury lawsuit, but needed money to cover her legal fees, prosecutors said. The victim cut her a check for $25,000, which Stergo spent on personal expenses.
After successfully bilking him another time, Stergo increased the scheme, eventually siphoning off $50,000 a month from him, prosecutors said.
The fraudster spent lavishly with her ill-gotten money, buying a condo, a boat, and numerous cars, including a Corvette and a Suburban, prosecutors said.
She also splashed on expensive trips, staying at hotels like the Ritz Carlton, and spent tens of thousands of dollars on jewelry, including a Rolex watch and designer clothes.
Prior to her sentencing in Manhattan federal court Thursday, the victim wrote to Judge Edgardo Ramos, describing Stergo's actions as a "heartless betrayal."
"I am writing to the court as a victim of the devastating actions of Peaches Stergo, who, through a methodical and malicious scheme, stole $2.8 million from me, leaving me with nothing left to my name," he wrote.
"As a Holocaust survivor, I have endured unspeakable pain and loss in my life, but never did I imagine that I would be subjected to such a heartless betrayal in my old age," the victim added.
In a statement, US Attorney Damian Williams said his office is committed to prosecuting fraudsters who target victims through so-called "romance schemes."
“Peaches Stergo callously defrauded" the elderly Holocaust survivor "who was simply looking for companionship," Williams said in a statement.
"She used the millions of dollars in fraud proceeds to live a life of luxury at the victim’s expense."
In addition to her 51-month prison sentence, Stergo will have to pay $2,830,775 in restitution and forfeit the luxury items she bought with her victim's money.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews