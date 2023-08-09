DARPA Launches Prize Competition for Best AI-Powered Security Software

The Biden administration is launching a competition to encourage the development of artificial intelligence software that can find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The two-year AI Cyber Challenge, run by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), will offer millions of dollars in prize money to teams of developers who produce software that automatically detects and remedies digital flaws. White House officials announced the program on Wednesday at the Black Hat cyber conference in Las Vegas.

“In cybersecurity, there’s always a race between offense and defense,” Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday. “Defense always has to be one step ahead. We see the promise of AI in enabling defense to stay one step ahead.”

The challenge will begin in spring 2024 with a qualifying event open to all comers. Judges will score participants’ software based on various criteria. The top-scoring teams at that event —up to 20 of them — will each receive $2 million and be invited to compete again at the semifinals at the DEF CON hacker conference later that year. Up to five teams that score the highest at the semifinals will be invited to hone their software and compete again at DEF CON in 2025. The top three finishers there will each receive monetary prizes, with the winner receiving $4 million.

To help expand the pool of contestants, DARPA will offer up to seven small businesses $1 million each to compete in the initial qualifying event.

Anthropic, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI will offer contestants their AI expertise and sophisticated technology.

The AI challenge represents the Biden administration’s latest attempt to prepare the country for a world of rapidly proliferating digital risks. Hackers regularly find and exploit flaws in the software underpinning modern society, from health-care databases to financial systems to smartphone apps. A few hours before the White House briefed reporters on the new competition, a researcher disclosed a vulnerability in Intel processors that could allow hackers to steal sensitive data.

Software “enables modern life and drives productivity,” said Perri Adams, the DARPA program manager overseeing the AI competition. “It also creates an expanding attack surface for malicious actors.”

The White House views AI as a way to keep pace with attackers. “Automatic software security and AI… will empower our cyber defenses by being able to quickly exploit and fix software vulnerabilities,” Neuberger said.

DARPA will ask the winners of the contest to open-source their software so that everyone can benefit from their innovations, Adams said. The Linux Foundation’s Open Source Software Foundation will serve as an adviser to the agency during the evaluation of submissions.

There is precedent for a DARPA contest spurring a revolution in a field of technology. A 2004 “Grand Challenge” focused on autonomous vehicles “jumpstarted the field of self-driving cars and demonstrated the game-changing potential of machine learning,” said Rob McHenry, DARPA’s deputy director.

The DARPA challenge “is a great tool for forming new technology ecosystems, especially for groups that aren't traditional defense contractors,” McHenry said.

Even as it touts the power of AI to solve cybersecurity problems, the Biden administration is taking steps to limit the potential abuse of the technology. It has proposed the development of an AI “bill of rights” and secured voluntary commitments from leading AI companies to invest in cybersecurity safeguards, regularly test their products for negative side effects and otherwise prioritize “safety, security and trust.” And at this week’s DEF CON conference, taking place in Las Vegas alongside Black Hat, a government-sponsored event will encourage thousands of hackers to hunt for bugs in leading AI models.