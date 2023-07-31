Daredevil Known for Skyscraper Stunts Dies After Falling Nearly 70 Stories
Remi Lucidi, known online as Remi Enigma, was in Hong Kong at the time
A French man known for extreme stunts and sports has died after falling nearly 70 stories off an apartment complex in Hong Kong.
Remi Lucidi, 30, fell off the 68th story of the Tregunter Tower and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the South China Morning Post.
He reportedly arrived at the building around 6 p.m. local time and rode an elevator to the 49th floor of the building and then took the stairs to the top of the building.
According to local police, Lucidi — who was know online as Remi Enigman — was last seen alive around 7:40 p.m. when he tapped on the exterior of a penthouse window, which prompted a maid in the residence to call the police.
Lucidi’s camera was reportedly found at the scene, containing footage of his other stunts. He last posted on Instagram last week that he was in Hong Kong.
Other details about transpired were not immediately determined.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews