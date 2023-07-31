Daredevil Known for Skyscraper Stunts Dies After Falling Nearly 70 Stories

A French man known for extreme stunts and sports has died after falling nearly 70 stories off an apartment complex in Hong Kong.

Remi Lucidi, 30, fell off the 68th story of the Tregunter Tower and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the South China Morning Post.

He reportedly arrived at the building around 6 p.m. local time and rode an elevator to the 49th floor of the building and then took the stairs to the top of the building.

This aerial photo taken on December 19, 2018, shows a general view of the skyline of Hong Kong. DALE DE LA REY/AFP via Getty Images

According to local police, Lucidi — who was know online as Remi Enigman — was last seen alive around 7:40 p.m. when he tapped on the exterior of a penthouse window, which prompted a maid in the residence to call the police.

Lucidi’s camera was reportedly found at the scene, containing footage of his other stunts. He last posted on Instagram last week that he was in Hong Kong.

Other details about transpired were not immediately determined.