Man Who Shot Black Lives Matter Protester Sentenced to 25 Years

Daniel Perry, who killed a Black Lives Matter protestor, is being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Garrett Foster was shot in Austin, Texas in July 2020.
His killer, Perry, became a cause célèbre among national far-right voices, including former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson.
28-year-old Foster had approached Perry's vehicle while legally carrying an AK-47 firearm.
Perry then shot Foster, claiming later that it was for self-defense.
Social media posts revealed that Perry had wanted to shoot BLM protestors.
In April 2023, a jury found Perry guilty of murder. There is a chance Gov. Greg Abbott could pardon him.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
