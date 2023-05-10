The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Who Shot Black Lives Matter Protester Sentenced to 25 Years

    Daniel Perry shot and killed Garrett Foster at the height of the BLM protests in the summer of 2020.

    Dan Gooding
    Sergio Flores/Getty Images

    Daniel Perry, who killed a Black Lives Matter protestor, is being sentenced to 25 years in prison.

    Garrett Foster was shot in Austin, Texas in July 2020.

    His killer, Perry, became a cause célèbre among national far-right voices, including former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson.

    28-year-old Foster had approached Perry's vehicle while legally carrying an AK-47 firearm.

    Perry then shot Foster, claiming later that it was for self-defense.

    Social media posts revealed that Perry had wanted to shoot BLM protestors.

    In April 2023, a jury found Perry guilty of murder. There is a chance Gov. Greg Abbott could pardon him.

    This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

