Daniel Penny’s Subway Chokehold Defense Fund Is Raking in $300,000 per Day

People continue to donate to a criminal defense fund for a U.S. Marine veteran who put an agitated New York City subway passenger in a deadly chokehold.

Daniel Penny, 24, surrendered Friday on a manslaughter charged. He is free on $100,000 bail pending trial.

Jordan Neely, a subway performer with a history of mental illness, died during the encounter on May 1.

The fund, on the Christian crowdsourcing site GiveSendGo, has been in operation for nearly a week. It has raised more than $2.1 million already, with almost $300,000 being donated a day, on average.

The top single donation is from podcast host Tim Pool. He donated $20,000.

Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to the fund. The tech entrepreneur is running in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Musician Kid Rock has also donated $5,000.

A GoFundMe set up by Neely’s family to pay for funeral expenses has raised just over $125,000.

Thomas Kenniff, a lawyer for Penny, said his client didn’t mean to harm Neely and is dealing with the situation with the “integrity and honor that is characteristic of who he is and characteristic of his honorable service in the United States Marine Corps.”

Donte Mills, a lawyer for Neely’s family, disputed Penny’s version of events, saying the veteran “acted with indifference. He didn’t care about Jordan, he cared about himself. And we can’t let that stand.”

Neely, remembered by some commuters for his Michael Jackson impersonations, had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years, friends said.

Neely had been arrested multiple times and had recently pleaded guilty for assaulting a 67-year-old woman leaving a subway station in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.