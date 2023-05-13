The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    An online fundraiser for the legal defense of the Marine veteran charged with manslaughter in the chokehold death of a mentally ill homeless man aboard a New York City subway passed $1 million on Saturday.

    The crowdfunded collection on GiveSendGo reached seven figures one day after Daniel Penny, 24, surrendered to police and made his initial court appearance to face charges connected to the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

    The donation page says the campaign was created by the law firm of Raiser & Kenniff, which represents Penny. His attorney did not respond to a previous inquiry about the fundraiser.

    Read More

    The deadly encounter between Penny and Neely unfolded May 1 aboard a train traveling along the F line through Lower Manhattan.

    After Neely, 30, threatened passengers in the car, Penny grabbed him in a chokehold, according to witnesses.

    Partial video of the incident shot by a freelance journalist aboard the train shows Penny and two other men restraining Neely, who eventually became unresponsive. First responders rushed Neely to a hospital, but he could not be saved.

    Penny was interviewed by police at the time, but let go without charges pending further investigation.

    The incident touched off a wave of protests across New York City, as well as increased scrutiny of the city’s efforts to help homeless and mentally ill people. Neely was well-known to both police and city service workers, battling mental illness for years on the streets and rails.

    Through his legal team, Penny has said that he did not intend to harm Neely, and acted to protect himself and fellow passengers.

    After posting $100,000 bond and surrendering his passport on Friday, he is free pending his next court appearance in July.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.