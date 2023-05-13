An online fundraiser for the legal defense of the Marine veteran charged with manslaughter in the chokehold death of a mentally ill homeless man aboard a New York City subway passed $1 million on Saturday.
The crowdfunded collection on GiveSendGo reached seven figures one day after Daniel Penny, 24, surrendered to police and made his initial court appearance to face charges connected to the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.
The donation page says the campaign was created by the law firm of Raiser & Kenniff, which represents Penny. His attorney did not respond to a previous inquiry about the fundraiser.
The deadly encounter between Penny and Neely unfolded May 1 aboard a train traveling along the F line through Lower Manhattan.
After Neely, 30, threatened passengers in the car, Penny grabbed him in a chokehold, according to witnesses.
Partial video of the incident shot by a freelance journalist aboard the train shows Penny and two other men restraining Neely, who eventually became unresponsive. First responders rushed Neely to a hospital, but he could not be saved.
Penny was interviewed by police at the time, but let go without charges pending further investigation.
The incident touched off a wave of protests across New York City, as well as increased scrutiny of the city’s efforts to help homeless and mentally ill people. Neely was well-known to both police and city service workers, battling mental illness for years on the streets and rails.
Through his legal team, Penny has said that he did not intend to harm Neely, and acted to protect himself and fellow passengers.
After posting $100,000 bond and surrendering his passport on Friday, he is free pending his next court appearance in July.
