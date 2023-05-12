Daniel Penny Charged with Manslaughter In Jordan Neely Subway Slay
After Neely screamed and threw his jacket on the floor of the train, according to witnesses, Penny placed him in a chokehold. He appeared in court on Friday.
The Marine veteran who placed a mentally ill homeless man in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train was formally arrested and charged Friday morning.
Daniel Penny, 24, is charged with manslaughter in the second degree in the May 1 killing of Jordan Neely. If convicted, Penny faces five to 15 years behind bars.
Less than three hours after his Friday morning surrender at an NYPD station house in Manhattan's Chinatown, Penny was walked out in handcuffs, headed for an initial court appearance.
Facing a judge while cuffed from behind, Penny was allowed to walk free on $100,000 bond. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.
- Family of Jordan Neely Condemns Daniel Penny’s Response to Killing
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $10K to Daniel Penny Defense That Has Now Raised Over $2 Million
- Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Turns Himself in After Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death
- Former Marine Expected to Be Charged In Jordan Neely Subway Chokehold Death: DA
- AOC, Sharpton Attend Funeral for Jordan Neely — but Mayor Stays Away
After the brief proceeding, Penny left the courthouse without addressing reporters. He is due back in court on July 17.
The deadly run-in unfolded aboard a train traveling along the F line in Lower Manhattan.
After Neely screamed and threw his jacket on the floor of the train, according to witnesses, Penny placed him in a chokehold.
Partial video of the incident taken by a fellow rider shows two other commuters helping to hold down Neely, who eventually became unresponsive. By the time first responders arrived, Neely could not be revived.
The city medical examiner's office has deemed the death a homicide.
Penny was interviewed by police at the time of the incident, but not immediately charged.
Through his lawyers, Penny has said that he had no intention of harming Neely and acted to protect himself and other subway riders from what he perceived as a threat.
"As this case proceeds, we will be constrained from speaking outside the courtroom to ensure this remains a fair and impartial matter,” Manhattan District Attorney Bragg said, in part, in a statement issued after Penny's initial court appearance. “Jordan Neely should still be alive today, and my thoughts continue to be with his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss during this extremely painful time.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics