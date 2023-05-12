Daniel Penny Charged with Manslaughter In Jordan Neely Subway Slay

The Marine veteran who placed a mentally ill homeless man in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train was formally arrested and charged Friday morning.

Daniel Penny, 24, is charged with manslaughter in the second degree in the May 1 killing of Jordan Neely. If convicted, Penny faces five to 15 years behind bars.

Less than three hours after his Friday morning surrender at an NYPD station house in Manhattan's Chinatown, Penny was walked out in handcuffs, headed for an initial court appearance.

Facing a judge while cuffed from behind, Penny was allowed to walk free on $100,000 bond. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

After the brief proceeding, Penny left the courthouse without addressing reporters. He is due back in court on July 17.

The deadly run-in unfolded aboard a train traveling along the F line in Lower Manhattan.

After Neely screamed and threw his jacket on the floor of the train, according to witnesses, Penny placed him in a chokehold.

Partial video of the incident taken by a fellow rider shows two other commuters helping to hold down Neely, who eventually became unresponsive. By the time first responders arrived, Neely could not be revived.

The city medical examiner's office has deemed the death a homicide.

Penny was interviewed by police at the time of the incident, but not immediately charged.

Through his lawyers, Penny has said that he had no intention of harming Neely and acted to protect himself and other subway riders from what he perceived as a threat.

"As this case proceeds, we will be constrained from speaking outside the courtroom to ensure this remains a fair and impartial matter,” Manhattan District Attorney Bragg said, in part, in a statement issued after Penny's initial court appearance. “Jordan Neely should still be alive today, and my thoughts continue to be with his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss during this extremely painful time.”