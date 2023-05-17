Daniel Cameron Wins GOP Primary for Governor in Kentucky

Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron, backed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, making him the first major-party Black nominee for governor in Kentucky history.

Cameron, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will take on popular Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.

The attorney general defeated 11 other candidates, a field that included former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Cameron is Kentucky's first Black attorney general, and, if elected, would become the state's first Black governor. He is a protege of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, but has come under fire from more conservative Kentucky Republicans for being an establishment pick.

