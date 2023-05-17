The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Daniel Cameron Wins GOP Primary for Governor in Kentucky

    Cameron is poised to face Gov. Andy Beshear in November.

    Kelly Rissman
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron, backed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, making him the first major-party Black nominee for governor in Kentucky history.

    Cameron, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will take on popular Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.

    The attorney general defeated 11 other candidates, a field that included former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

    Cameron is Kentucky's first Black attorney general, and, if elected, would become the state's first Black governor. He is a protege of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, but has come under fire from more conservative Kentucky Republicans for being an establishment pick.

