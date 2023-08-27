Dallas Hits Record Temps of 110 as Heat Dome Overwhelms Texas

Temperatures in Dallas, Texas hit a record high Saturday, reaching 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The city’s previous heat record for Aug. 26 was set in 2011 at 106 degrees.
It was the second consecutive day of 110-degree weather, and marked just the third time the region has seen two straight days of 110-degree heat, the National Weather Service said.
The all-time record for Dallas is 113 degrees, and thermometers in Dallas hit that number twice in June, 1980.
Relief is expected soon, but just barely, as the weather service projects temperatures in the 90s for most of the next week. Triple digit temperatures could return Friday.
A heat dome that’s hovered over the region since June is expected to leave the area in the coming days, meteorologist Ted Ryan told the Associated Press Saturday.
Much of the nation is still in the grips of high heat, with regions of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky under excessive heat warnings.
Temperatures rose so high that ERCOT — the organization that oversees the power grid in Texas — asked customers to conserve electricity, fearful that millions of Texans cranking up their air conditioning at the same time could overstress the grid.
The Dallas-Fort Worth region has experienced 46 days of temperatures over 100 degrees this year, which puts 2023 in a tie for seventh all-time with the year 2000.
Last year the region had 47 days of temperatures over 100.
