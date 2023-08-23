Dallas Cowboys Sam Williams Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges - The Messenger
Dallas Cowboys Sam Williams Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges

He was allegedly in possession of marijuana

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game. On Sunday, Williams was arrested on drug possession charges. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboy player Sam Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday, authorities, in Frisco, Texas said.

Williams, 24, is a defensive end for the football team. He was allegedly in possession of marijuana, which is a low-level felony in Texas, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The other charge — unlawful carrying of a weapon — is a misdemeanor.

The night before the arrest, Williams played in a losing game against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is Williams' second encounter with the police since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

In January, he was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving, after he was involved in a two-car crash. Police said that he reached speeds of 98 mph, in a 55 mph zone, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Following the crash, Williams was briefly hospitalized and missed a game.

