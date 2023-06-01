The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Daisy, the Great White Shark, Loses Tracking Device Later Found on City Street

    Scientists track shark's missing tracking tag in New Zealand street

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Ocean Pacifique Polynesie Francaise Ile de Moorea Requins pointe noire (Carcharhinus melanopterus) evoluant sous la surface. Ce requin mesure environ 1, 8 metre. Il est reconnaissable aux extremites foncees des ses nageoires. Il vit de la mer Rouge au Pacifique jusqua 75 metres de profondeur, mais on le voit souvent sur le recif. Ici, les requins, en regroupement important, sont en situation de frenesie alimentaire. *** Local Caption *** Pacific ocean French Polynesia Moorea island. Blacktip reef sharks (Carcharhinus melanopterus) in frenzy. This shark is caracterized by the black ends of its pectoral fins. It lives from Red Sea to Pacific, usually around 75 meters depth, but comes often close to the reef. Alexis Rosenfeld / Getty Images

    After Daisy the Great White Shark went missing, her satellite tracking tag shortly did as well. Luckily for scientists looking for the tag, it was tracked to a landlocked suburb of Tauranga in New Zealand, 9News reported.

    Marine biologist Dr. Riley Elliott is now offering $100 to whomever returns the tag.

    In a Facebook post, Elliott noted that the person who may have found the tag likely has no idea what it is and how useful it is for collecting scientific information.

    According to Stuff, Daisy’s tag was the third to go missing among four sharks, Elliott was using as part of a research project that focuses on where sharks go and come from, in addition to their behavior.

    Read More

    While Elliott was able to get two back, satellite tracking showed Daisy’s tag had been picked up and taken into a street.

    According to New Zealand Herald, Daisy \was first tagged in December 2022.

    Signals from the 4-year-old female shark’s tag were last picked up near Matakana Island just days ago.

    “It looks like that’s where the shark and device parted ways,” he said.

    Elliott believes the ongoing floods and bad weather caused more debris in the ocean which resulted in some of the tags falling off.

    “One of the unfortunate factors is the flooding, the logs and the seaweed, which increases the potential for capture of the tag," he said.

    Until the weather is better, there isn’t a way to find Daisy he said.

    “She’s been seen in this area, and hopefully, she’ll still be around here, so we can put that tag back on her," at some point.

    Elliott said the loss of Daisy's tag was “a shark scientist's worst nightmare.”

    Elliott’s research project is funded and supported by the public  and the Sustainable Ocean Society.

    The Great White App and website features a map where people could access the satellite tag information and see the location of the sharks.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.