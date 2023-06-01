Daisy, the Great White Shark, Loses Tracking Device Later Found on City Street

After Daisy the Great White Shark went missing, her satellite tracking tag shortly did as well. Luckily for scientists looking for the tag, it was tracked to a landlocked suburb of Tauranga in New Zealand, 9News reported.

Marine biologist Dr. Riley Elliott is now offering $100 to whomever returns the tag.

In a Facebook post, Elliott noted that the person who may have found the tag likely has no idea what it is and how useful it is for collecting scientific information.

According to Stuff, Daisy’s tag was the third to go missing among four sharks, Elliott was using as part of a research project that focuses on where sharks go and come from, in addition to their behavior.

While Elliott was able to get two back, satellite tracking showed Daisy’s tag had been picked up and taken into a street.

According to New Zealand Herald, Daisy \was first tagged in December 2022.

Signals from the 4-year-old female shark’s tag were last picked up near Matakana Island just days ago.

“It looks like that’s where the shark and device parted ways,” he said.

Elliott believes the ongoing floods and bad weather caused more debris in the ocean which resulted in some of the tags falling off.

“One of the unfortunate factors is the flooding, the logs and the seaweed, which increases the potential for capture of the tag," he said.

Until the weather is better, there isn’t a way to find Daisy he said.

“She’s been seen in this area, and hopefully, she’ll still be around here, so we can put that tag back on her," at some point.

Elliott said the loss of Daisy's tag was “a shark scientist's worst nightmare.”

Elliott’s research project is funded and supported by the public and the Sustainable Ocean Society.

The Great White App and website features a map where people could access the satellite tag information and see the location of the sharks.