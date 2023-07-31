Daddy-Daughter Duo Arrested for Shooting After Witness Identifies ‘The Loud One’ with ‘The Gun’ - The Messenger
Daddy-Daughter Duo Arrested for Shooting After Witness Identifies ‘The Loud One’ with ‘The Gun’

Stephanie Lynn Brown has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting firearms at individuals

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
A witness told responding officers “the loud one had the gun” and identified the shooter as Stephanie Lynn Brown.Lexington County Dentention Center (2)

Authorities arrested a daddy-daughter duo accused of shooting a woman in a restaurant parking lot after witnesses identified the female suspect as "the loud one" with "the gun."

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Stephanie Lynn Brown has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting firearms at persons.

Her father, David Lee Brown, has been charged with pointing and presenting firearms at persons.

It’s unclear if the pair entered a plea to the charges.

According to authorities, a physical altercation in the Swansea, N.C. parking lot Thursday night preceded the shooting of the victim.

During the altercation, David, 66, allegedly held the victim’s mother at gunpoint. Authorities allege he then handed the gun to Stephanie, who proceeded to shoot the victim once in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A witness told responding officers, "the loud one had the gun" and identified the shooter as Stephanie, 40.

The father-daughter duo were arrested.

David was released after meeting conditions of his bond.

Stephanie is being held without bond.

