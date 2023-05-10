Dad of 2 Shot and Killed in Front Yard After Trying to Stop Someone from Breaking into Wife’s Car

A father of two was shot and killed in St. Paul, Minn., early Saturday morning while trying to stop someone from breaking into his wife’s car.
The victim, 44-year-old Michael Brasel, was fatally shot in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood, which local police described in a press conference as “usually quiet.”
Brasel, who'd lived in the neighborhood with his family since 2008, died in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds approximately 30-minutes after the shooting, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.
“We plead with the public to come forward if you know any details, or have any idea of who could have robbed Michael of the life he loved,” Hilary Brasel, the victim's widow, in a statement released Monday. “Michael deserves justice. Our family needs closure."
Brasel was a popular youth hockey coach and the father of two boys. According to CBS News Minnesota, several families in Brasel’s neighborhood honored him by putting hockey sticks on their front porches.
A GoFundMe page created in his honor has raised over $187,000 dollars for Brasel's family.
"Michael was an amazing father, husband and friend. He was hardworking, reliable, loyal and lived to laugh,” Hilary Brasel said in a statement. “When you were loved by Michael, it was never loud and flashy, but it was always genuine and true.”
