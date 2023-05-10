The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dad of 2 Shot and Killed in Front Yard After Trying to Stop Someone from Breaking into Wife’s Car

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    A father of two was shot and killed in St. Paul, Minn., early Saturday morning while trying to stop someone from breaking into his wife’s car.

    The victim, 44-year-old Michael Brasel, was fatally shot in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood, which local police described in a press conference as “usually quiet.”

    Brasel, who'd lived in the neighborhood with his family since 2008, died in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds approximately 30-minutes after the shooting, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

    The police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

    Read More

    “We plead with the public to come forward if you know any details, or have any idea of who could have robbed Michael of the life he loved,” Hilary Brasel, the victim's widow, in a statement released Monday. “Michael deserves justice. Our family needs closure."

    Brasel was a popular youth hockey coach and the father of two boys. According to CBS News Minnesota, several families in Brasel’s neighborhood honored him by putting hockey sticks on their front porches.

    A GoFundMe page created in his honor has raised over $187,000 dollars for Brasel's family. 

    "Michael was an amazing father, husband and friend. He was hardworking, reliable, loyal and lived to laugh,” Hilary Brasel said in a statement. “When you were loved by Michael, it was never loud and flashy, but it was always genuine and true.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.