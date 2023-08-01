Dad Shot in the Head While Stopping Fight Outside Bar Had Just Left Tattoo Parlor With ‘Life Eternal’ Tat

A Staten Island father who was shot and killed as he tried to break up a fight outside a bar early on Saturday morning had just gotten a tattoo with the words, "Life Eternal," hours before his death.

Rashiem Flanders, 37, was inked on Friday afternoon, shortly before an unidentified gunman shot him in the head outside a Richmond Terrace dive bar, a relative who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear for their own safety told the New York Daily News.

Police said Flanders was leaving the establishment near Clinton Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when he encountered two women fighting and tried to intervene, according to the newspaper.

As Flanders tried to keep the peace, another man pulled a gun and shot him, authorities said. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made, a spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to The Messenger on Tuesday.

His sister-in-law, Kennette Flanders, told the Daily News he was "always in the middle, trying to keep the peace."

“He had a kind heart and a kind spirit, always out there to help someone.”

Flander's mother, Jane Anne Akinsemoyin, said her son didn't go to bars often, according to the newspaper. He was usually at home with his two sons, ages 9 and 3.

“He never hung out there. He wasn’t the hanging-out type,” she said. “He was always at home with his kids.”

Kennette Flanders said her brother-in-law was in "the wrong place at the wrong time."

“Everyone knew who he was,” she told the Daily News. “A kind person, not the type to get into any trouble, or anything like that.”

Flander's new tattoo was a nod to his belief in the afterlife, his mother said.

“Life is forever,” she said. “There is an afterlife, yes he did believe that.”