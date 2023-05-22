Dad Pleads for Gun Safe Recall After 6-Year-Old Bypasses Thumbprint Lock

An Iowa family is sounding the alarm on a popular gun safe after their six-year-old was able to access it and bring a gun to school.

The family, who declined to give their name, told KETV that the BBRKIN safe was only supposed to open using the father’s fingerprint, so they were shocked when their young child’s teacher found a gun in his backpack.

The family insisted the gun was locked in the safe, and then discovered the safe would open with any fingerprint — and even toeprints.

"He just saw the safe and then he put his thumbprint on it and it opened right up for the kid," Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray told KETV.

Gray said the family invited police into their home to check the safe. “As soon as my officer did that, the safe opened right up for him, which it’s supposed to be just for that owner and his thumbprint," he said.

The family thinks the safe, which can be easily bought on Amazon, should be recalled. The dad also insisted he set it up correctly, and it was the machine that was at fault.

The company told the family that it updated its safe to make it work better, but the update came after the family purchased their safe.

"Why wasn't there a recall when you decided to put new chips in?” the father said. "Why didn't you recall that? Like, why wasn't anybody that purchased that safe prior notified that, hey, this is a potential risk?"

