Dad of Jacksonville Mass Shooter Called Police on Him as He Was Opening Fire on Dollar General Customers
The shooter left a hate-filled manifesto for his family that pushed his father to call the authorities
The father of the white gunman who killed three Black people in a shooting on Saturday called the police on his son as he opened fire in a Dollar General store.
The shooter, who has yet to be publicly identified, killed two men and one woman in a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters in a press conference on Saturday described the shooting as a "racially motivated attack" and said the shooter wrote manifestos in which he referred to Black people using a racial slur.
Waters told CNN that the shooter left his home at 11:39 a.m. on Saturday. Then at 1:18 p.m., he texted his father and asked if he could look at his computer at home. It’s unclear what was on the computer that the shooter wanted his father to look at.
About half an hour later, his father called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Waters said.
"By that time, he had began his shooting spree inside the Dollar General," he added.
The sheriff told reporters the shooter was a man in his early 20s who lived with his parents in Clay County. He killed himself in a confrontation with police.
The guns did not belong to his parents, Waters said. But it’s unclear whether the guns were registered to the shooter himself.
“The suspect’s family, they didn’t do this. They’re not responsible for this. This is his decision, his decision alone,” Waters told CNN.
In the press conference, Waters also said the gunman was involved in a 2016 domestic call in Clay County with no arrest. In 2017, he was committed under the Florida Baker Act, which allows family members to involuntarily detain and institutionalize loved ones for emergency mental health services.
