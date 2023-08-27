Dad of Jacksonville Mass Shooter Called Police on Him as He Was Opening Fire on Dollar General Customers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Dad of Jacksonville Mass Shooter Called Police on Him as He Was Opening Fire on Dollar General Customers

The shooter left a hate-filled manifesto for his family that pushed his father to call the authorities

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The father of the white gunman who killed three Black people in a shooting on Saturday called the police on his son as he opened fire in a Dollar General store.

The shooter, who has yet to be publicly identified, killed two men and one woman in a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters in a press conference on Saturday described the shooting as a "racially motivated attack" and said the shooter wrote manifestos in which he referred to Black people using a racial slur. 

Waters told CNN that the shooter left his home at 11:39 a.m. on Saturday. Then at 1:18 p.m., he texted his father and asked if he could look at his computer at home. It’s unclear what was on the computer that the shooter wanted his father to look at. 

About half an hour later, his father called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Waters said. 

"By that time, he had began his shooting spree inside the Dollar General," he added.

Read More

The sheriff told reporters the shooter was a man in his early 20s who lived with his parents in Clay County. He killed himself in a confrontation with police. 

This video grab shows Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters speaking during a news conference about the gunman in Jacksonville, Florida, August 26, 2023.
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters speaking during a news conference about the gunman in Jacksonville, Florida, August 26, 2023AFP via Getty Images

The guns did not belong to his parents, Waters said. But it’s unclear whether the guns were registered to the shooter himself. 

“The suspect’s family, they didn’t do this. They’re not responsible for this. This is his decision, his decision alone,” Waters told CNN.

In the press conference, Waters also said the gunman was involved in a 2016 domestic call in Clay County with no arrest. In 2017, he was committed under the Florida Baker Act, which allows family members to involuntarily detain and institutionalize loved ones for emergency mental health services.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.