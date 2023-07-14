Dad Burns Down House After Fight With Wife, Kills 7-Year-Old Son: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Dad Burns Down House After Fight With Wife, Kills 7-Year-Old Son: Police

Luis Barraza-Robles' wife managed to seek refuge in the bathroom after a domestic violence incident

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police tapeGetty Images

A father in Albuquerque, New Mexico, started a fire that resulted in the death of himself and his 7-year-old son on Monday, police announced on Thursday.

Police officers arrived at the house on Pitt St NE, finding Luis Barraza-Robles and the boy deceased as firefighters fought the flames. His wife, Olivia Cuen-Lopez, survived the fire but suffered injuries.

Police reported that Luis and Olivia had been involved in a domestic violence altercation in which he threatened her with a knife before setting the fire. Luis attempted to take his son and leave, but both succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation.

Olivia took refuge in the bathroom and was later rescued by firefighters, who faced challenges from thick smoke that impaired visibility and breathing.

Read More

Despite the absence of calls to fire crews about the blaze, they noticed the smoke while in the area and promptly attended the scene.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.