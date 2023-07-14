Dad Burns Down House After Fight With Wife, Kills 7-Year-Old Son: Police

A father in Albuquerque, New Mexico, started a fire that resulted in the death of himself and his 7-year-old son on Monday, police announced on Thursday.
Police officers arrived at the house on Pitt St NE, finding Luis Barraza-Robles and the boy deceased as firefighters fought the flames. His wife, Olivia Cuen-Lopez, survived the fire but suffered injuries.
Police reported that Luis and Olivia had been involved in a domestic violence altercation in which he threatened her with a knife before setting the fire. Luis attempted to take his son and leave, but both succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation.
Olivia took refuge in the bathroom and was later rescued by firefighters, who faced challenges from thick smoke that impaired visibility and breathing.
Despite the absence of calls to fire crews about the blaze, they noticed the smoke while in the area and promptly attended the scene.
