Dad, 20, Drowns During Camping Trip with Pregnant Wife

A 20-year-old father from Virginia drowned during Memorial Day Weekend, just weeks before expecting his second child.

Dakota Fulk was with his wife and other relatives when he attempted to swim across the lake at Stoney Creek Resort on Saturday evening, the Augusta Country Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

But while Fulk was in the lake, he appeared to become "distressed" and disappeared underwater soon after.

Fulk was pronounced dead at the scene when his body was recovered five hours later, just before midnight.

"He was the sweetest, gentlest soul I know," Fulk's mother, Frannie Fulk, told news station WHSV of her son.

Per the Bradenton Herald, Fulk had recently married his wife, Serenity. The couple shared a 3-year-old son and were expecting another child in July.

"He's a mama's boy, so I can say that," Frannie told WHSV. "His boys were his reason for living. He would do anything for anybody. He would get a phone call from one of his buddies, and he'd be right there to help him."

Frannie and Serenity did not immediately respond to The Messenger's requests for comment.

After the incident, loved ones created a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses, and any remaining funds will go toward supporting Serenity and the children.

"His wife is pregnant and due July 7 and will need help getting things for their unborn son that he leaves behind along with another son who is 3," a description on the GoFundMe page said.

"A mother is having to plan the funeral to help reduce [the] stress off of his wife and baby," it continued, in part.

An online obituary for Fulk said he worked as a mechanic and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends.

"You don't plan for someone this young; they don't have arrangements made," Frannie told WHSV. "We're not supposed to be burying 20-year-olds that are expecting their second child."

A memorial for Fulk is planned on June 3.