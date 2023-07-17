Dachshund ‘Beenie Von Weenie’ Races to Victory as Fastest Wiener In the West

He may be young, he may be small, but dachshund Beenie Von Weenie is a champion.
The Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals crowned the two-year-old pup the "Fastest Wiener In the West" on Saturday at the 26th annual race, as reported by KABC. According to Stallione Search, the speedy dog flew down the 50-yard track in 6.80 seconds, clinching the $1,000 prize in front of a crowd of 7,000 at the Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California.
Nicolee Leonard, Beenie Von Weenie's owner and trainer, revealed to the race industry news outlet the trick to getting her dog to race ahead of the competition was to lure him using her socks.
"He loves my socks. Really exciting, I know," Leonard said.
This was not the dog's first attempt at a championship. In the previous year's race, he was on track for victory until he suddenly stopped and bumped into two other dogs, as reported by the outlet.
However, this year marked his comeback. "We really focused on keeping him running straight, and that was not an easy task," Leonard told Stallione Search. "He just started running straight when he was playing at the Brea dog park in the last three months. Last year, he turned around. Now he's the fastest weenie in the west."
In addition to the prize money and the title of beating 103 other dachshunds to the finish line, Beenie Von Weenie was awarded a golden trophy blanket and a Weinerschnitzel restaurant-themed yellow and red doghouse.
The annual event raises funds for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center in Orange County.
