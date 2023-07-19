DA Takes Nearly 90 Artifacts From Prominent New York Philanthropist’s Collection, Says That They Were Looted

Dozens of ancient artifacts worth nearly $69 million have been confiscated from a prominent New York City museum donor after it was discovered that they were looted prior to her acquiring them.

Over the past two years, investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have seized 71 artifacts from the home of Shelby White, the New York Times reported Monday.

Authorities have also recovered another 17 pieces from the Met that were on loan from White, a donor and trustee so linked with the museum that it features a gallery named for her and her late husband, Leon Levy.

Anatolian Sarcophagus, Section B, is among the items seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art while on loan from Shelby White. Supreme Court of the State of New York

Despite her home being the site of repeated visits from the Manhattan DA’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit — including the unannounced execution of a search warrant — White, 84, has not been accused by prosecutors of knowingly buying stolen items.

In fact, the office thanked White for her cooperation in seeing the items returned to countries including Italy, Turkey and Yemen.

Some antiquities experts, however, have voiced skepticism about the notion that White was entirely in the dark about the pieces’ provenance.

“There is no way that someone at her level of the market and her depth of collecting and her prominence at the Met … did not know they should be asking for things like export licenses,” Elizabeth Marlowe, the head of Colgate University’s museum studies program, told the Times.

Dan Porges/Getty Images

As far back as 1993, White and Levy had reportedly agreed to surrender items from their collection after it was claimed that they originated from looted sites. But even after it became known that she and her husband had done business with antiquities dealers accused of trafficking in illicitly-obtained items, White didn’t rush to verify the origin of other items in her collection, critics charge.

“Instead, she held on to them,” Christos Tsirogiannis, a forensic archaeologist at Greece’s Ionian University who helped investigators identify some of the seized items, told the Times.

Officials at some colleges went so far as to discourage students from accepting money from an archaeology fund established by White and Levy.

“We didn’t want to validate their philanthropy when it grew out of so much plundering,” James C. Wright, former chair of the Department of Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology at Pennsylvania’s Bryn Mawr College told the Times.

The Met faced similar criticism for not vetting the provenance of objects on loan from White, such as a Chinese funerary artifact that was reportedly found in storage still covered in dirt — a telltale sign that it had been looted.

Speaking on White’s behalf, her attorney, Peter Chavkin, told the Times that White and Levy acquired items for their collection “in good faith, at public auction and from dealers they believed to be reputable.”

“If an item in her collection was shown to have been wrongfully taken by others, Ms. White has expeditiously and voluntarily returned it to its rightful place of origin,” Chavkin said.

The Met has stood by White, with its director, Max Hollein, telling the Times last month that she “is a profoundly generous supporter” who “has had an enormous impact at this museum and many other institutions.”

A spokesperson for the museum, meanwhile, told the paper that it has begun looking more closely at where its items originate.

“The Met has been very public in acknowledging that new information brought to light by law enforcement and others has precipitated our decision to devote additional resources to provenance research,” said Ken Weine.



