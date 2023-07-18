D.C. Gives Contract to Ex-Con Who Claims to Have Invented ‘Impossible’ Tech That Extends EV Battery Range - The Messenger
D.C. Gives Contract to Ex-Con Who Claims to Have Invented ‘Impossible’ Tech That Extends EV Battery Range

Convicted felon says he's created what amounts to a perpetual motion machine, the holy grail of mechanical engineering

Nick Gallagher
The Washington, D.C. government awarded a contract worth $680,000 to a company led by a convicted felon who claims he invented a handheld device that can double the range of electric vehicles, WUSA-TV reported.

But Lawrence Hardge, who was sentenced to 26 years for selling unregistered securities in 2001, has refused to share the box's schematics or provide any details about how it works with news outlets.

"My technology speaks for itself," Hardge told WUSA. "I would love to answer your questions however I have been placed under a strict non-disclosure agreement."

A now-deleted Facebook video from April showed Hardge inside a D.C. Department of Public Works garage showing off his invention — a small box with red and black wires extending from its base — as it was being tested on the district's parking enforcement fleet.

But electrical engineers warned that there's no evidence that a device like the one Hardge described — essentially a perpetual motion machine — would ever work, from the standpoint of physics.

"There's a variety of limitations just from basic chemical theory," Paul Albertus, associate director of the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute, told WUSA. "There's only so much energy you can store for the materials that you put into a battery."

Left: A depiction of Lawrence Hardge's invention from an SEC filing. Right: Lawrence Hardge demonstrating his device's capabilities in a now-deleted Facebook video.
Left: A depiction of Lawrence Hardge's invention from an SEC filing. Right: Lawrence Hardge demonstrating his device's capabilities in a now-deleted Facebook video.SEC Filing/Screenshot/WUSA-TV/Screenshot

The D.C. government had agreed to install Hardge's "Energy Management Modules" on a fleet of Chevy Bolts to prevent them from overheating and extend their mileage through a dubious "battery rejuvenation" process. Hardge's modules cost $14,000 per vehicle, plus an addition $3,000 each for "data monitoring," per WUSA.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Office of Contracts and Procurement told WUSA it wasn't aware that Hardge had a criminal history and would be reviewing the contract. The city also clarified that the money would not be awarded until the technology is proven to work as promised.

Hardge's felony conviction was temporarily wiped from his record in 2021, but a judge reinstated it in 2022 because he allegedly used earnings from investors to pay people he'd deceived in 2001.

Last year, Hardge claimed that the University of Michigan had interviewed him for a possible Nobel Prize nomination, telling him he was "the perfect candidate" for the international award. WUSA said no one at U. of M had ever heard of him when they inquired.

Earlier this year, troubled startup Mullen Automotive announced a partnership with Hardge's Global EV Technology, claiming that the collaboration could provide "greater range and vehicle performance" for its electric cars. The California-based company, which went public in November 2021, saw shares soar 24% in a single day after the announcement, Fast Company reported.

