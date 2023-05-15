The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Cyclone Mocha Rips Through Myanmar, ‘Destroying 90% of Rakhine Capital’

    The storm hit land as strong as a category-four hurricane

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    The Messenger

    At least six people are dead and hundreds injured after powerful Cyclone Mocha slammed Myanmar and ravaged a state capital city.

    Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater around 12 feet deep along the impoverished country's western coast.

    Up to 90 percent of Rakhine state's capital city Sittwe is destroyed, residents told the BBC.

    Mocha made landfall near Sittwe township with winds blowing up to 130 miles per hour, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said.

    Read More

    The storm also hit Bangladesh but did less damage there.

    Cox’s Bazar, which is home to more than a million refugees -- mostly Rohingya Muslims who fled Rakhine -- was spared.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

