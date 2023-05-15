Cyclone Mocha Rips Through Myanmar, ‘Destroying 90% of Rakhine Capital’

At least six people are dead and hundreds injured after powerful Cyclone Mocha slammed Myanmar and ravaged a state capital city.
Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater around 12 feet deep along the impoverished country's western coast.
Up to 90 percent of Rakhine state's capital city Sittwe is destroyed, residents told the BBC.
Mocha made landfall near Sittwe township with winds blowing up to 130 miles per hour, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said.
The storm also hit Bangladesh but did less damage there.
Cox’s Bazar, which is home to more than a million refugees -- mostly Rohingya Muslims who fled Rakhine -- was spared.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
