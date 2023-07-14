Cycling’s Governing Body Bars Trans Athletes from Women’s Races 

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the governing body of sports cycling, issued a rule adaptation that bars transgender athletes from participating in women’s cycling events.

According to a press release published Friday, the UCI decided to adapt the rule during a July 5th meeting with athletes and other experts, including human rights, scientific, and legal experts.

"First of all, the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling – as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport – is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport,” UCI President David Lappartient said in the release. “I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth.”

Lappartient went on to explain the decision to change the rules.

“However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions,” he said. “It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorize the former to race in the female categories."

The rule applies to athletes assigned male at birth who want to compete in women’s cycling events.

In the press release, the UCI noted that they were renaming the men's category to be "Men/Open," and would welcome any rider who does not meet the criteria to participate in women's races.

The new rule will be enforced starting Monday, July 17.

While the UCI did not indicate that this ruling was related, it comes after cyclist Na Hwa-rin, who is transgender, entered women's races to "stir controversy" about trans athletes competing.