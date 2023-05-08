Cyberattack Blocks Access to Police Call Records Linked to Mass Shooter’s Home

A ransomware attack on the city networks in Dallas, Texas has prevented investigators from accessing records of police calls to the home of the suspected mass shooter who killed eight people at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.
The ransomware attack hit the city on May 3 from the Royal Ransomware Group, and multiple servers are still down including the Dallas Police Department.
Dallas officials are prioritizing the restoration of “public safety functions,” like 911 dispatch services, and public-facing services, the city said in an update on the attack.
Ransomware attacks have long posed significant threats to government agencies and hospitals, where they can easily cause physical impacts. A woman sued a Texas hospital in 2021 alleging a ransomware attack cut staff off from life-saving medical equipment and caused her baby to die.
- Texas Woman Killed by Boyfriend over Abortion: Police
- Texas Police Officer Shot and Killed Responding to Domestic Violence Call
- WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Farmington Officer Wounded in Mass Shooting
- Families of Victims of Multiple Texas Shootings Cheer as Lawmakers Advance Rare Gun Control Measure
- Police Lure Loose Pig Home With Fruit Snacks
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews