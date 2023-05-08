Cyberattack Blocks Access to Police Call Records Linked to Mass Shooter’s Home

A ransomware attack on the city networks in Dallas, Texas has prevented investigators from accessing records of police calls to the home of the suspected mass shooter who killed eight people at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

The ransomware attack hit the city on May 3 from the Royal Ransomware Group, and multiple servers are still down including the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas officials are prioritizing the restoration of “public safety functions,” like 911 dispatch services, and public-facing services, the city said in an update on the attack.

Ransomware attacks have long posed significant threats to government agencies and hospitals, where they can easily cause physical impacts. A woman sued a Texas hospital in 2021 alleging a ransomware attack cut staff off from life-saving medical equipment and caused her baby to die.