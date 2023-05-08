The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Cyberattack Blocks Access to Police Call Records Linked to Mass Shooter’s Home

    Dallas Police Department servers are still unavailable following a ransomware attack on May 3.

    Monique Merrill
    A ransomware attack on the city networks in Dallas, Texas has prevented investigators from accessing records of police calls to the home of the suspected mass shooter who killed eight people at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

    The ransomware attack hit the city on May 3 from the Royal Ransomware Group, and multiple servers are still down including the Dallas Police Department.

    Dallas officials are prioritizing the restoration of “public safety functions,” like 911 dispatch services, and public-facing services, the city said in an update on the attack

    Ransomware attacks have long posed significant threats to government agencies and hospitals, where they can easily cause physical impacts. A woman sued a Texas hospital in 2021 alleging a ransomware attack cut staff off from life-saving medical equipment and caused her baby to die.

