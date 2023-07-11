Cuteness Alert! Twin Giant Panda Cubs Born in South Korea’s Largest Theme Park

Twin panda cubs were born in Everland, South Korea's largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Friday.

News of the births occurred Tuesday, which included a number of adorable pictures and videos of the babies and their mom, Ai Bao posted by Everland to social media.

Ai Bao gave birth to twin girls after an hour-long labor, Samsung C&T's resort group, the amusement park's operator announced, per the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The 6.34-ounce elder sister was born at 4:52 a.m., and the younger sibling was born at 6:39 a.m. weighing nearly five ounces, the newspaper reported.

"The mother and the cubs are all in a healthy condition," an Everland spokesperson said, as cited by the JoongAng Daily.

"Ai Bao is giving good care to her cubs, putting her experience with [the twin's older sister] Fu Bao to use."



Fu Bao was born in July 2020, and is the first giant panda born in Korea through natural breeding, the newspaper reported.