U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly 6,000 pounds of methamphetamine near San Diego, California, an amount with an estimated street value of roughly $38 million.

Officers stationed at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility were inspecting a tractor trailer carrying a shipment of kale around noon Saturday when they noticed “irregularities” with the shipment, according to CBP.

A thorough examination of the shipment led officers to find 268 packages concealed within the kale, which subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers seized a total of 5,788 pounds of the drug.

The driver was arrested for allegedly smuggling the drugs and was turned over to investigators with the Department of Homeland Security. Officers also seized the truck along with the methamphetamine.

“The collaborative effort of our CBP officers to achieve a common goal is remarkably inspiring,” said Rosa Hernandez, the Otay Mesa port director.

“Our officers exemplify this every day as they dedicate themselves to protecting and serving their communities with unwavering commitment and outstanding work," she added.