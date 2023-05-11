The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Customs Inspecting a Billion Imported Flowers Ahead of Mother’s Day

    The agency has so far "intercepted" over 1,500 invasive pests on this year's flowers.

    Nick Gallagher
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    As Mother's Day approaches, agriculture specialists from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have inspected over 1 billion cut flowers in an effort to locate destructive pests that enter the U.S. on foreign plants.

    The agency has so far "intercepted" over 1,500 invasive pests on this year's flowers. Some flowers from foreign countries are restricted because they may carry pests capable of destroying millions of dollars worth of crops.

    Owlet moths, of which there are over 35,000 known species, are capable of destroying large swaths of crops and wilderness by feeding on herbs, trees, shrubs, and corn.

    This year, over 650 million flowers came from Colombia — the top flower shipper to the U.S. — with the majority passing through Miami International Airport, according to the agency. The most popular flowers to enter the U.S. include roses, mixed bouquets, and chrysanthemums.

    Mother's Day is one of the busiest flower holidays, second only to Valentines Day, according to the Society of Professional Florists.

