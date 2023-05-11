Customs Inspecting a Billion Imported Flowers Ahead of Mother’s Day

As Mother's Day approaches, agriculture specialists from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have inspected over 1 billion cut flowers in an effort to locate destructive pests that enter the U.S. on foreign plants.
The agency has so far "intercepted" over 1,500 invasive pests on this year's flowers. Some flowers from foreign countries are restricted because they may carry pests capable of destroying millions of dollars worth of crops.
Owlet moths, of which there are over 35,000 known species, are capable of destroying large swaths of crops and wilderness by feeding on herbs, trees, shrubs, and corn.
This year, over 650 million flowers came from Colombia — the top flower shipper to the U.S. — with the majority passing through Miami International Airport, according to the agency. The most popular flowers to enter the U.S. include roses, mixed bouquets, and chrysanthemums.
Mother's Day is one of the busiest flower holidays, second only to Valentines Day, according to the Society of Professional Florists.
