    Customs Agents Seize 200 Lbs. of Ketamine Worth $1M Found in Thermoses From Sweden

    The two shipments arrived in Atlanta, but had a final destination in Colorado, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    Chris Harris
    Thermoses and a trash compactor containing ketamine hydrochloride—a dissociative anesthetic, often misused for recreational purposes—were intercepted by officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Atlanta.

    The drugs, discovered Tuesday, are worth an estimated street value of approximately $1 million, the agency says.

    According to a statement on the seizure, the thermoses and trash compactor arrived in two separate shipments from Sweden.

    Ketamine is often used as a "club drug" and in the commission of sexual assaults, it adds.

    "CBP officers conducted an X-ray examination of a trash compactor being shipped to the U.S. and noticed an anomaly," the agency says of the discovery. "Further inspection revealed numerous bricks of white powdered substance concealed in the appliance."

    Later, "officers conducted an X-ray examination of a second shipment containing metal thermos [that] also presented an anomaly. Officers determined the metal drink cups had false bottoms concealing bags of a white powdery substance."

    The drugs were destined for Colorado, according to the statement.

    The 197 lbs. of ketamine will be destroyed.

    No arrests have been made related to the seizures, but investigations are ongoing.

