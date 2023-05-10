A pet shop in Mobile, Alabama rejoiced Tuesday when a woman who allegedly stole a rare parakeet from the store brought the bird back after customers helped track down her identity.

On Monday, B&B Pet Stop initially posted photos on Facebook of the woman, who has not been publicly identified, and wrote she allegedly stole a baby Sun Conure on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera, the store said.

The species, which is native to South America, is currently endangered in the wild, according to the World Parrot Trust.

The pet shop's post calling on the public's help received and overwhelming response, eventually leading to identifying the woman in the photo.

"THANK YOU ALL for helping us crowdsource the identity of the thief," the store wrote in another post Tuesday. "We are so grateful for your love, loyalty, and moral outrage and consider ourselves very lucky to be a member of this extraordinary community. Thanks to YOU, we were able to get her name, address, Facebook page, date of birth, phone number and even her social security number (?!)."

The store said it provided the information to the Mobile Police Department, but because of the bird's young age and fragility, it was important to staff to get it back "before anything bad happened to it."

Therefore, the shop decided to contact the woman directly and asked her to bring it back, which she did. The bird appeared to be unharmed.

The store is still working with police on the case, according to the posts.

"THANK YOU all for your overwhelmingly wonderful support!" the store wrote in an update to its initial post. "It takes a village and YOU ALL are our village!! The matter (and video) is now in the hands of the police."

Corporal Katrina H. Frazier, of the Mobile Police Department, confirmed to The Messenger on Wednesday the bird in question was safely returned to the store.

"We are continuing to work with the store management to gather additional information and evidence," Frazier wrote in an email. "At this time, we cannot provide specific details regarding charges related to the incident, as the investigation is ongoing."