Customers Are Being Asked to Tip at Self-Checkout

From airports to baseball stadiums, self-checkout machines are all over the place but they’re still asking for tips from customers.

That’s leaving some people upset.

The Wall Street Journal reports that customers are wondering why they have to tip when they don’t interact with any employees.

Business owners say the automated cues can significantly increase gratuities and boost staff pay but others say the tips are pushing the burden for paying staff onto the customer instead of raising wages.

Businesses “are taking advantage of an opportunity,” says William Michael Lynn, who studies tip culture as a professor at Cornell University, told the WSJ.

Garrett Bemiller said he was taken aback by an onion to add 10% to 20% to a $6 bottle of water at an OTG gift shop at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

“Just the prompt in general is a bit of emotional blackmail,” the 26-year-old told the paper.

An OTG spokesperson told The Messenger via email that tips from self-checkout machines are voluntary and pooled among staff working that shift.

San Diego’s Petco Park automatic offers a tips prompt at all concession locations. A spokesperson told the paper that all tips go to employees and are optional.

The WSJ warned that tips given to a machine may not always reach human employees, because protections to tipped workers in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act don’t extend to machines.