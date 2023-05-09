The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Customers Are Being Asked to Tip at Self-Checkout

    Some customers are calling it 'emotional blackmail.'

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    From airports to baseball stadiums, self-checkout machines are all over the place but they’re still asking for tips from customers.

    That’s leaving some people upset.

    The Wall Street Journal reports that customers are wondering why they have to tip when they don’t interact with any employees.

    Business owners say the automated cues can significantly increase gratuities and boost staff pay but others say the tips are pushing the burden for paying staff onto the customer instead of raising wages.

    Read More

    Businesses “are taking advantage of an opportunity,” says William Michael Lynn, who studies tip culture as a professor at Cornell University, told the WSJ.

    Garrett Bemiller said he was taken aback by an onion to add 10% to 20% to a $6 bottle of water at an OTG gift shop at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

    “Just the prompt in general is a bit of emotional blackmail,” the 26-year-old told the paper.

    An OTG spokesperson told The Messenger via email that tips from self-checkout machines are voluntary and pooled among staff working that shift.

    San Diego’s Petco Park automatic offers a tips prompt at all concession locations.  A spokesperson told the paper that all tips go to employees and are optional.

    The WSJ warned that tips given to a machine may not always reach human employees, because protections to tipped workers in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act don’t extend to machines.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.