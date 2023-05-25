Customer Talks Man Out of Robbing Bank After Walking In on Scene

A California man said he talked a would-be robber out of committing the act and comforted him as police arrived on the scene, Sacramento's KCRA-TV reported.
Michael Armus went into his local bank in Woodland, a city outside the state capital, on Monday morning to make a deposit when he noticed that the usually talkative tellers were silent, he told KCRA.
Moments earlier, a man had reportedly passed them a note demanding that they give him money and claiming that he was armed. Armus noticed that the suspect, 43-year-old Eduardo Plasencia, seemed depressed, so he decided to approach him.
"What's wrong?" he said he gently asked Plasencia, according to the station. "You don't have a job?"
According to Armus' telling, Plasencia confided that he felt he had no other option than to rob the bank and wanted to go to prison. Armus convinced him to step outside with him and they hugged near the bank's front door, prompting Plasencia to cry.
"His words of wisdom worked and Plasencia changed his mind and left the bank," Woodland Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Armus said he believes he may have lived with Plasencia 20 or 25 years ago at an apartment complex, although this hasn't been confirmed.
"I didn't know him, but I have seen him around," Armus told KCRA. "He was a friend of my daughter's. That broke the ice for me."
Police arrested Plasencia on attempted robbery charges and discovered that he was unarmed. Armus said he hopes to visit Plasencia in jail.
