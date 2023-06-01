The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Customer Gives $2,500 Tip to Teen Cashier: ‘It’s Rare to Find Someone Like Ryheem’

    The customer was impressed with the young cashier’s positive attitude

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Sixteen-year-old Ryheem Lumpkins began working at a Missouri pizza restaurant last month, with the hope of saving money for his first car.  Now thanks to one customer, he’ll be reaching his goal much sooner than expected. 

    When Lumpkins served Robert Samay a few weeks ago, the customer was impressed with the young cashier’s positive attitude. Lumpkins is quiet and introverted but since starting his new job, he’s come out of his shell. 

    “I see new people, I get excited when I see them,” Lumpkins told KCTV. “I never knew I could get excited when I see people.” 

    Samay gave the teenager a $5 tip and Lumpkins responded so positively that Samay decided to return – with a lot more money. 

    “I appreciate your hard work, your good smile, your good attitude. We don’t get that nowadays, especially with young kids,” Samay told Lumpkins, while KCTV filmed the encounter. 

    “Money comes and goes,” Samay added. “It’s rare to find someone like Ryheem.”

    A friend of Samay’s began counting out $50 bills – eventually giving Lumpkins a total of $2,500. The high school student was moved to tears from the gift. 

    “I never had nothing in my life that had happened to me like that before,” he told KCTV. 

    Samay told KCTV that he was inspired to give Lumpkins the gift after seeing his positive attitude – particularly in light of the teen’s physical differences. Lumpkins’ arms and hands never fully developed. 

    “God made me like this for a reason. I’m a regular person,” said Lumpkins about his arms. “It don’t prevent me from nothing. If I feel like I can do it, I can do it.” 

    Lumpkins hopes to someday become a motivational speaker and use his positive attitude to inspire other young people. 

    “Embrace what you have different from other people,” he said. “Because there’s a lot of positive in the world. There’s more positive than negative.”

    Ryheem Lumpkins
    ABC 11 ABC 11
