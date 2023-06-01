Customer Gives $2,500 Tip to Teen Cashier: ‘It’s Rare to Find Someone Like Ryheem’
The customer was impressed with the young cashier’s positive attitude
Sixteen-year-old Ryheem Lumpkins began working at a Missouri pizza restaurant last month, with the hope of saving money for his first car. Now thanks to one customer, he’ll be reaching his goal much sooner than expected.
When Lumpkins served Robert Samay a few weeks ago, the customer was impressed with the young cashier’s positive attitude. Lumpkins is quiet and introverted but since starting his new job, he’s come out of his shell.
“I see new people, I get excited when I see them,” Lumpkins told KCTV. “I never knew I could get excited when I see people.”
- Customers Are Being Asked to Tip at Self-Checkout
- Rescue Crew Uses Infrared Cameras to Find Missing Teen in Glacier National Park
- Musk’s Starlink Is Rare Internet Provider That Customers Love
- Teen ER Visits for Mental Health Problems Dropped Last Year
- No reservations. Restaurants are cutting hours and closing early amid employee and customer crunch
Samay gave the teenager a $5 tip and Lumpkins responded so positively that Samay decided to return – with a lot more money.
“I appreciate your hard work, your good smile, your good attitude. We don’t get that nowadays, especially with young kids,” Samay told Lumpkins, while KCTV filmed the encounter.
“Money comes and goes,” Samay added. “It’s rare to find someone like Ryheem.”
A friend of Samay’s began counting out $50 bills – eventually giving Lumpkins a total of $2,500. The high school student was moved to tears from the gift.
“I never had nothing in my life that had happened to me like that before,” he told KCTV.
Samay told KCTV that he was inspired to give Lumpkins the gift after seeing his positive attitude – particularly in light of the teen’s physical differences. Lumpkins’ arms and hands never fully developed.
“God made me like this for a reason. I’m a regular person,” said Lumpkins about his arms. “It don’t prevent me from nothing. If I feel like I can do it, I can do it.”
Lumpkins hopes to someday become a motivational speaker and use his positive attitude to inspire other young people.
“Embrace what you have different from other people,” he said. “Because there’s a lot of positive in the world. There’s more positive than negative.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- E. Jean Carroll Working On Romance Novel With Mary TrumpNews
- Mother and Daughter Who Fled Syrian Civil War Graduate College TogetherNews
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: ReportNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews