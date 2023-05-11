The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Custodian Coaches Chess Team, Just Like in ‘Queen’s Gambit’

    His elementary and junior high school teams have won their state championships.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Cyndi Monaghan / Getty

    A custodian in Maine has also become a successful chess coach, leading his elementary and junior high school to state championships.

    David Bishop is the chess coach for both the elementary school and middle school in the town of Hampden. They each were crowned champions at the Maine Scholastic Chess Championships back in March.

    The Reeds Brook Middle School team went to Texas for the national championships, where they placed 8th out of 52 competing teams. The George B. Weatherbee Elementary School is set to compete in their own national championship in Maryland this weekend.

    Bishop coaches the teams at the middle school library and has found that interest in the the club has grown over the years. Some of the students have gotten so good that they can even beat their own coach sometimes, which Bishop says he takes in stride.

    Read More

    "Initially, it was humiliating and demoralizing, but it didn’t take long for me to realize that’s a good thing. They’re getting stronger," the 61-year-old said in an interview with the AP.

    Bishop's journey from custodian to chess coach has drawn comparisons to William Shaible from The Queen's Gambit, as the custodian in the hit Netflix series is the first person to get protagonist Beth Harmon interested in chess. Bill Camp, who plays Shaible, heard about Bishop and offered him sincere praise.

    "What he’s doing is about as noble as one can do – he’s a teacher," Camp said to the AP. "He’s doing the greatest service."

