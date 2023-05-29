CUNY Law School Graduation Speaker Calls Out Israel, ‘Fascist’ Police, and White Supremacy

A student speaker at the City University of New York's public law school commencement this month called for her fellow graduates to fight against white supremacy and "oppressive institutions," mentioning Israel, the "fascist" New York City police, the military, and U.S. immigration enforcement.

CUNY School of Law Commencement 2023 | Complete Program CUNY School of Law/YouTube

"I come to you all from the rich soil of Yemen, raised by the humble streets of Queens," said Fatima Mousa Mohammed, a graduate who was selected to speak by fellow members of the Class of 2023 during the May 12 ceremony.

"Like many of you I chose CUNY School of Law for its articulated mission to the law in the service of human needs — one of very few legal institutions created to recognize that the law is a manifestation of white supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world."

Specifically, Mohammed celebrated that CUNY Law was "one of the few, if not the only, law school to make a public statement defending the right of its students to organize and speak out against Israeli settler colonialism."

And she applauded students for their advocacy for Palestine, for fighting for incarcerated clients, and for organizing against using a legal research company that she says is contracted with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other student efforts.

"We did all of this in spite of the racism, in spite of the selective activism, the self-serving interests of CUNY Central [Office], an institution that continues to fail us, that continues to train and cooperate with the fascist NYPD, the military that continues to train [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers to carry out that same violence globally, a larger institution committed to its donors, not to its students," she said.

Mohammed's remarks have generated backlash, including most recently from members of the New York City Council.

Council Member Ari Kagan, a Republican from Brooklyn, denounced the statements as "vile anti-American [and] anti-Israel speech promoting hate," in a tweet on Sunday.

"Totally unacceptable graduation speech for taxpayers funded institution. @CUNY & @CUNYLaw should immediately condemn this hateful speech & take all steps necessary to address such dangerous rhetoric!"

Council Minority Whip Inna Vernikov, another Brooklyn Republican, wrote in her own tweet Sunday she couldn't "imagine sitting in the audience as a graduate" during Mohammed's speech.

"If anyone had doubts on what’s going on at @CUNY, and if hearing we held did not convince you, here it is: Vile, unabashed hatred for America, Israel, NYPD, & democracy," she wrote.

But Mohammed also received support from her fellow students, including the school's Jewish Law Students Association.

In a statement last week, the association said it "stands in solidarity with our friend and classmate Fatima, who is currently being targeted by a racist hate campaign from external organizations after delivering a commencement speech that addressed the struggle for Palestinian freedom."

The class, including members of the association,"proudly chose Fatima as CUNY Law’s commencement speaker," the statement adds.

"For years, Zionist organizations have been enacting targeted harassment campaigns against Palestinian and Muslim law students at the CUNY School of Law.

"As a public-interest focused law school, we have a duty to stand with Palestinians against zionist oppression, as Fatima has done."

CUNY Law addressed Mohammed's speech in a statement to Fox News on Monday: "[S]tudent speakers ... offered congratulatory remarks and their own individual perspectives on advocating for social justice.

"As with all such commencement remarks, they reflect the voices of those individuals."

At other points during her speech, Mohammed urged graduates to remember "brown and Black men are being murdered by the state" and that there are "Palestinian political prisoners" such as the Holy Land Foundation in U.S. prisons.

HLF, was a Texas-based charity designed to support Hamas, the militant Palestinian nationalist movement which the U.S. State Department considers a foreign terrorist organization, according to the Department of Justice.

Mohammed also highlighted that "the murder of Black men like Jordan Neely by a white man on the MTA is dignified by politicians like [Mayor] Eric Adams."

She went on to tell graduates that she hoped the rage that fills the auditorium would "be the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism around the world."

"We will protect the fight that brings us all closer to the fall of all oppressive institutions, a reality that is only myopic and unrealistic to the oppressors, but is the inevitable future for the oppressed," she added.

Mohammed was not the only outspoken student during the May 12 commencement ceremony.

Some students heckled Adams as he addressed the graduating class and turned their back on the mayor, amid city budget cuts to the university system and a delay in the arrest of former Marine Daniel Penny by city police for Neely's death on a subway train earlier this month.